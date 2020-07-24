Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 86

Wapakoneta

Services for Gene Lloyd Schoffner will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta by Pastor D. Lynn Fox. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Acres of Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s’ Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com

