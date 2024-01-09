Home Obituaries Gene Paul Brengartner

Gene Paul Brengartner

Posted on January 9, 2024
0

Gene Paul Brengartner, 83, of Tiffin, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

There will be a celebration of Gene’s life on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. There will be no burial held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.

