Geneva Briggeman, 97, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023 at South Wind Home, Pratt, Kan. She was born on November 16, 1925 in Mark Center, Ohio to Otto and Mary (Gerken) Schroeder. Geneva married Lorence Daniel Briggeman on April 21, 1946 in Sherwood, Ohio. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1998.

Geneva graduated from Mark Center High School in 1943. She worked as a professional seamstress in a factory before becoming a mother, homemaker and dairy farmer. She loved her work serving lunches to the children of The Pratt Public Schools. Geneva treasured her St. Paul Lutheran Church and family and was a member of Bethany Guild. She enjoyed playing cards, watching professional baseball especially the Kansas City Royals, cooking, baking, gardening and doing jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy (James) Park of Wichita, Anna Marie (Dr. Roger) Baker of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Merleen (Jeffrey) Barnes of Kenton, Ohio and Dr. Kathryn (Dr. Douglas Houston) Briggeman of Paradise, California; grandchildren, Loran (Lawrence) Griffith, Jeb (Jenna) Park, Dr. Ginny (fiancé, Mark Neilio) Baker, Rebecca (Steven) Truitt, Regan (Blake) Gudgel, David (Shannon) Barnes, Laura (Bradley) Wingfield, Samuel Houston and Anna Marie Houston; and local great-grandchildren Brennen, Makena, Kason and Eden Barnes, and Gustin and Lucca Wingfield.

Geneva is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lorence Briggeman; son, James “Jim” Briggeman; two sisters; and six brothers.

Friends may sign the memory book Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 29, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Natrona with Pastor Michael Schotte presiding. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Natrona.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor’s choice in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

The Briggeman family expresses their appreciation to the staff at South Wind Home for the loving care provided to their mother, Geneva.