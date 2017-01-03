Services for Geneva M. Hensel will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will be in the McKendree Cemetery in Goshen Township.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. today.

She died at 2:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus.

