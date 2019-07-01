Home Obituaries Genevie M. Born

Genevie M. Born

Posted on July 1, 2019
Age, 92
Belle Center

Services for Genevie M. Born will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center by Pastor Kris Langstaff.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

She died Friday afternoon, June 28, 2019 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Ave. Marion, OH 43302.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com.

