Posted on March 30, 2019
age 68, Holiday, Fla.

George Albert Blue, 68, of Holiday, Fla., formerly of Kenton, Ohio, passed away on March 16, 2019, under the care of Hospice.

George was born on, December 7, 1950, to John and Audrey (Davis) Blue. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.

He leaves behind his wife, Betty; two sons, Damion and Shawn; three step daughters, Jessica, Crystal and Carissa; two brothers, Terry and John; one sister, Sharon; five grandchildren, Aiden, Chloe, Audrey Lynn, Ayden and Tayleyn; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service was held on March 23 in Tarpon Springs. Entombment will take place at Florida National Cemetery on April 5 at 11 a.m. Vinson Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs, 727-937-6111

