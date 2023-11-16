Upper Sandusky – A Mass of Christian Burial for George F. Collet, 85 will be being at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 in St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel by Father Savio Manavalan and Deacon Kevin Winterseller. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kirby with military graveside honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, where a Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 6 p.m.

He died Thursday, Nov. 2 at Westbrook Assisted Living.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!