George F. Smith, 89 of Kenton passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born in Kenton on December 29, 1932 to the late Floyd L. and Annabelle (Hites) Smith. On November 24, 1973 he married Patricia Lee St. Clair and she survives.

In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make a donation in George’s honor to the ‘Shop with a Cop Program’ through the Hardin County’s Sheriffs’ Office at 1025 S Main Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 -4:00 pm and 6:00 – 8:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

