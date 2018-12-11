Home Obituaries George Richard Harp

George Richard Harp

Posted on December 11, 2018
George Harp
George Harp
age 82, Kenton

There will be no services for George Richard Harp. It was his wish to be cremated.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

He died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

