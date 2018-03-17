Services for Georgia O. Prater will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel, Lima by Rev. Dan Campbell. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Eastside Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima First Church of the Nazarene or Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

She died at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018 at her residence.

