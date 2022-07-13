No services will be held for Georgina L. Lightner, 33. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

She died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her residence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Georgina to the family c/o the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

