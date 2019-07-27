Home Obituaries Gerald B. “Gary” Lawrence

Posted on July 27, 2019
0
Gerald B. "Gary" Lawrence
Age, 70
Lima

Services for Gerald B. “Gary” Lawrence will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Bayliff and Son Funeral Home in Cridersville by Minister David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery in Alger.

Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Monday.

He died at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Jonathon Shively Memorial

Scholarship Fund and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

