Age, 70

Lima

Services for Gerald B. “Gary” Lawrence will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Bayliff and Son Funeral Home in Cridersville by Minister David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery in Alger.

Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Monday.

He died at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Jonathon Shively Memorial

Scholarship Fund and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

