Gerald L. “Chuck” Wireman, age 72, of Alger, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:23 PM at Kenton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military honors conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice, Kenton and/or the American Heart Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

