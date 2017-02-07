Home Obituaries Gerald W. ‘Jerry’ Sweet

Posted on February 7, 2017
age 70, Pinellas Park, Fla.
formerly of Kenton

There will be no services for Gerald W. “Jerry” Sweet at this time.

He died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

