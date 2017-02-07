Gerald W. ‘Jerry’ Sweet Posted on February 7, 2017 0 0 7 age 70, Pinellas Park, Fla. formerly of Kenton There will be no services for Gerald W. “Jerry” Sweet at this time. He died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription