age 76, Upper Sandusky

A graveside service for Glen R. Hites will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fairview McDonald Cemetery in Hardin County by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon, where military graveside rites will be conducted.

He died at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or to the Fairhaven Community and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

