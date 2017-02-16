Home Obituaries Glenda L. Conley

Glenda L. Conley

Posted on February 16, 2017
0
0
7
Glenda Conley
Glenda Conley
age 72, McGuffey

Services for Glenda L. Conley will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by Pastor David Trusty. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday and until the time of services Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals of Ada – Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She died at 6:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Berkley Richardson Fowlis

    A memorial celebration for Berkley Richardson Fowlis will be planned for a later date this…
    February 16, 2017
    1 min read

  • M. Joan Leigh

    Arrangements for M. Joan Leigh are pending at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.…
    February 16, 2017
    20 second read
  • Dorothy Wilson

    Dorothy M. Wilson

    Services for Dorothy M. Wilson will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home …
    February 16, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply