Services for Glenda L. Conley will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by Pastor David Trusty. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday and until the time of services Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals of Ada – Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She died at 6:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at Lima Memorial Health System.

