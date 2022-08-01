Glenda Lee Hunsicker

Glenda Lee Hunsicker, age 83, of Alger, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 1:00 AM at Vancrest of Ada, surrounded by her family.

A graveside service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Preston Cemetery, Alger with Rev. James Goldsmith officiating.

It was Glenda’s wish to be cremated. Visitation will begin on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Scioto Valley Athletic Boosters.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

