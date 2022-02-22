Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Glenn Rolfe Brown

Glenn Rolfe Brown, age 87, of Mt. Victory, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Ohio Living/Sarah Moore in Delaware surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Rev. Jacob D. Heino will officiate. Interment with full military honors will follow the service at the church cemetery with Fr. James Black participating.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John’s Lutheran school tuition assistance fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com

He retired from Metal Forge Company of Columbus as an environmental engineer. A 1953 graduate of Brecksville Broadview Heights High School, he attended The Ohio State University and Franklin University. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. A veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War, he served in Washington, D.C. from 1961 to 1963.

He loved his farm where he could mow on his Farmall M, open his barn and watch his barn swallows all summer. Glenn was an amateur HAM radio operator and loved flying his model airplanes.

He was born January 10, 1935 in Ashtabula, Ohio to the late Albert and Opal (Warner) Brown. He is survived by his of wife of 27 years, Sue (Riley) Brown; four daughters, Mary (Tom) Szymkowiak of Delaware, Susie (Bill) Crum of Ostrander, Megan (Risto) Naumovski of Franklin, Tennessee and Judy (Randall Lane) Brown of Brooklyn, New York; four grandchildren, Kyle (Molly) Szymkowiak, Braden (Regan) Naumovski, Liam Naumovski and Emma Naumovski; two brothers, Paul (Carrie) Brown of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Russell (Billie) Brown of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces.

