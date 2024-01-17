Gloria A. Oates, 87 of Kenton passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Visitation for Gloria will be held on Sunday, January 21, 2024 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Walnut Grove Church where additional visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

