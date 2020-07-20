Home Obituaries Gloria D. Clark

Gloria D. Clark

Posted on July 20, 2020
0
Age, 89
Kenton

Services for Gloria D. Clark will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. John’s Evangelical Church, Kenton. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

She died Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

