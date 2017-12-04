Services for Gloria J. (Doll) Castle will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by her nephew, Pastor Douglas Doll. Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the hospice of your choice in her loving memory.

Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.stoutcrates.com.

She died at 8:25 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at her home surrounded by the family.

