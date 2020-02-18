Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Graveside services for Gloria J. Smith will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Patterson Cemetery by the Rev. Joe Searfoss.

She died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1942 to the late Ross and Ethel (Long) Draper Jr. She first married Ronald McKinley Sr. and he died June 10, 1974. She then married Jerry Smith on Nov. 8, 1979 and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2016.

Surviving are her children, Connie (Jay) Searfoss) of Forest, Ronald “Jay” (Sarah) McKinley Jr. of Tenn., Norma (Jeff) Marshall of Forest and Dennis McKinley Sr. of Forest; step-children. Karin (Tim) Bennington of Tenn., Jerry (Terri) Smith of Celina, Tracy (Wes) Settlemire of Findlay and Jamie (Amber) Smith of Dunkirk; 21 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; brothers, Tony (Jackie) Draper of Forest, Casey (Joyce) Draper of Kenton and Ross (Gerri) Draper of Dola; and a sister, Rita Little of Patterson.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren and two sisters, Peggy Vanderpool and Dixie Pauley.

Gloria was a 1961 graduate of Forest High School.

She worked at Westinghouse/A.O.Smith, Unigrip both in Upper Sandusky and RCA in Findlay.

She was a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 1182.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gloria Smith Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shield Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be shared at www.sheildsfh.com.