Gloria “Jean” Roux, 67 of Gainesville, Florida died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Kenton on August 27, 1952 to the late Herbert and Helen (Sutherland) Collins. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Greg Collins.

She graduated from Ridgemont High School with the class of 1970. She married Richard “Dick” Roux on September 5, 1982 in Mt. Victory. They were happily married for 37 years. She worked as an office associate for several businesses such as Dick Roux Ford of Mt. Victory and Walmart. In 1992, the family relocated to Florida from Ohio. She made multiple yearly visits to Ohio to see her friends and family at “home” and not once did she ever forget to have dinner at The Plaza Inn.

She was considered a second mother and inspiration to many of Kyle and Kraig’s friends. She was a member of the Kenton and Gainesville Beta Sigma Phi sorority and prior member of Elgin Athletic Boosters. She previously served as president of Elgin Music Boosters and as a Brownie leader in the 1980s. Some of her nicknames were: Jeannie, “JT”, Mama Roux, and Grandma Florida.

Jean loved her family more than anything, but it was her grandchildren she cherished. Jean would spend countless hours at every event she could attend for her children and grandchildren. She made sure to capture every memory with pictures and shared these memories with friends.

She loved attending gatherings, the Florida weather, planting flowers, reading, and listening to the artists and songs that impacted her life. Her family’s favorite memories of her include her exercising in her pool, attending arts and craft shows, painting and decorating. She enjoyed Buckeye and Gator games but loved watching “her” Gators basketball. She couldn’t wait for Christmas (her favorite time of the year) and decorating the house with themed trees and her Santa Clauses that were enjoyed by many.

She never missed the chance to spend time with her sorority sisters, attend meetings and/or events. Her ocular oncologist, Dr. Timothy Murray, was a special gift to her and her family. Special thanks also go to Dr. Lucio Gordan, her oncologist. Considering her circumstances, she always had a positive outlook on life. She never asked, “Why me?” during her health struggles. Her strength and positivity were a comfort to others she mentored who were also battling ocular metastatic melanoma. Her smile and laugh were contagious, and she will be remembered by so many. Her motto was “Always be kind to one another.”

She is survived by a daughter, Teresa (Nathan) Swartz, Richwood; three sons, Kevin Steele, Marion; Richard “Kyle” (Bridget Simpson) Roux, Gulf Breeze, Florida; Kraig (Anya) Roux, Fernandina Beach, Florida; a sister, Jan (Dan) Kelly, Kenton; six grandchildren, Case and Camden Swartz, Mya and Ella Steele, Kylie Roux, Savannah Roux; and extended special friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue with Pastor Debbie Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Otterbein Cemetery near Mount Victory. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Elgin Music Boosters, 1150 Keener Rd S, Marion, OH 43302.

