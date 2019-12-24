Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Forest

Goldie Mae Scott, 79 of Forest passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Prestonsburg, KY on April 14, 1940 to the late Edgbert and Alice (Johnson) Hicks. Goldie married Darel Lee “Bright Eyes” Scott, Sr. on November 17, 1956 and he preceded her in death on October 21, 2016.

She is survived by her three children; Darel L. (Geral) Scott, Jr., Eddie Dean Scott both of Forest and Teri (Gilbert) Trausch of Wharton. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Darel (Ashley) Scott, III, Dusty (Jodi) Scott, Jason (Kim) Hites and Eddie D. (Isabelle Rose) Scott, Jr., nine great grandchildren; Keegan, Dakota, Branden, Trayce, Hayden, Brody, Braylon, Weston and Eddie III, one brother, James Hicks and sister, Reba Long of Alger.

Goldie was preceded in death by her brother, Edgbert Hicks, Jr. and sisters; Sylvia Bailey and Trylbia vonStein. Mrs. Scott was a very giving and kind person to everyone, always putting others needs before her own. She loved spending time with her family and her two dogs, Baby and Coco.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 3:00-6:00pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00pm on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00am Tuesday until the time of service.

Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Goldie to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting stoutcrates.com.