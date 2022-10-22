Grace Lynette Messmer, age 87 of Wharton, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday October, 20, 2022 at Fox Run Manor.

Visitation for Grace will be held Sunday October 23, 2022 from noon-2pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Monday October 24, 2022 at 10am in the funeral home with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton. Memorial contributions may be made to Riverdale Athletic Dept, Wharton United Methodist Church or charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

