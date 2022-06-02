Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gracie (Patrick) Ross, 91, of Kenton, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center in Kenton, Ohio.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

