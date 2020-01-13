Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A memorial service for Greg L. Dysert will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by David Holbrook.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and until the time of the service on Thursday.

He died at 11:11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born March 10, 1958 in Lima to the late Calvin L. and Priscilla June (Gullett) Dysert. On Aug. 26, 1977 Greg married Carla M. Nazor and she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2014.

Surviving are his three children, Heather (West Paar) Dysert of Long Island, N.Y., Brooke (Jason) Carter of Ada and Zac Dysert of Ada; three grandchildren, Lilah Rose Carter, Lucy Grace Carter and Leo Briggs Carter and a brother, Kenneth (Bridgette) Dysert of Ada.

Greg loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed sports and cooking.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carla Dysert Foundation at 815 N. 2nd Street, Aberdeen, SD 57401 or https://greatnonprofits.org/org/carla-dysert-foundation.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.