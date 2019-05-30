Age, 70

Bellefontaine

Services for Gregg Allen Fleming will be at 1p.m. on Monday, June 3, at the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine by Pastor Bill Snyder.

Burial will be in the Rushsylvania Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

He died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home in Bellefontaine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Logan County Cancer Association, c/o Mary Rutan Foundations, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 or the James Cancer Hospital, c/o Dr. Vinay Puduvalli, M410 Starling Loving Hall, 320 West 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

