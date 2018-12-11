Services for Gregory Brian Spearman will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Randy Manns. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at his residence as a result of injuries sustained during a house fire.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!