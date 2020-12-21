Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 100

Silver Spring, Md.

Grover Harold Chamberlain, Sr, Lieutenant Colonel United States Air Force, Retired, died November 27, 2020, from COVID.

Internment will be at Arlington National Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Reserve Organization of America, 1 Constitution Avenue, NE., Washington, D.C., 20002-5618, in his memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!