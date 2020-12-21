Grover Harold Chamberlain Posted on December 21, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 100Silver Spring, Md. Grover Harold Chamberlain, Sr, Lieutenant Colonel United States Air Force, Retired, died November 27, 2020, from COVID. Internment will be at Arlington National Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Reserve Organization of America, 1 Constitution Avenue, NE., Washington, D.C., 20002-5618, in his memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!