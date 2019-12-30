Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 83

Ada

formerly of Defiance

A private family service for Guy S. Brashear will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on March 9, 1936 in Pulaski County, Missouri, to the late Fred L. and Blanch R. (Hammock) Brashear. He married Wilma Salyer and she preceded him in death.

Surviving are his step-son, Roger (Carolyn) Dockery of Defiance; and two sisters, Chloe Cole of Ada and June (Henry) Pelton of Swanton.

He also was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Brashear.

Guy retired from the Campbell Soup Company where he worked for over 35 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War from 1954 to 1957.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com