Guy W. Heil of Kenton, age 96, passed away peacefully Sunday April 30, 2017 at St Rita’s Medical Center in Lima following a short illness.

Funeral services for Guy W. Heil will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday May 4, 2017 at the SCHINDEWOLF STOUT CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton with Pastor Steve Hess officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the Grove Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Guy W. Heil can be made to the Goshen Grange Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

