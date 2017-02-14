age 83, Kenton

There will be no services for Gwendolyn “Gwenn” Mae Burkhouse at this time.

The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at The Heritage Manor in Findlay.

