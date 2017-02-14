Home Obituaries Gwendolyn ‘Gwenn’ Mae Burkhouse

Gwendolyn ‘Gwenn’ Mae Burkhouse

Posted on February 14, 2017
age 83, Kenton

There will be no services for Gwendolyn “Gwenn” Mae Burkhouse at this time.

The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at The Heritage Manor in Findlay.

