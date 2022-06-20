Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Hager Ousley, age 83, passed away June 16, 2022, at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, KY.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. June 20, 2022, at Brown Cemetery in Morehead where Hager resided. Memorial contributions are suggested to Dementia Society of America.

Arrangements are under the direction of Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351.

View or sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com

