Services for Hanson S. “Hank” Latham will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Burial will be at the Old Mission Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Youth Baseball, Hospice of Wyandot County or to a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

He died at 7:03 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at his residence in Upper Sandusky.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!