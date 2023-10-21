Ada – Services for Harlene Sue Hopson, 83 will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Minister G. Marc Nations. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

She died on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at her home.

Sue was born March 23, 1940 in Van Lear, Ky., to George and Willia (Hyden) Wells who preceded her in death. On July 23, 1956, she married Ernest Elmo Hopson Jr., in Auxier, Ky., and he preceded her in death on July 30, 2014.

Surviving are three sons, Jeffrey (Sally) Hopson of Modesto, Calif., David (Rachele) Hopson of Ada and Vaughn Hopson of Ada; a daughter, Gina Powell of Ada; two sisters, Thelma McCullough of Mt. Victory and Sharon (Harold) Music of Ada

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Arlie Wells and Gary Wells; three sisters, June Trimble, Helen Pack and Julia Napier, one half-sister, Mildred Panasky, and four half-brothers, Bill, Ernest, Darvin and Jack Wells.