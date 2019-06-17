Age, 77

North Baltimore

Harold Dean “Butch” Reichenbach, Sr, 77 passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence.

A funeral service for Butch will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service.

Pastor Kevin Rusk will officiate and burial will follow in New Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolence can be expressed by visiting www.smithcrates.com.

