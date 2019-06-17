Home Obituaries Harold Dean “Butch” Reichenbach, Sr

Harold Dean “Butch” Reichenbach, Sr

Posted on June 17, 2019
0
Harold Dean "Butch" Reichenbach, Sr
Harold Dean “Butch” Reichenbach, Sr

Age, 77
North Baltimore

Harold Dean “Butch” Reichenbach, Sr, 77 passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence.

A funeral service for Butch will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service.

Pastor Kevin Rusk will officiate and burial will follow in New Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolence can be expressed by visiting www.smithcrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Gordon A. Rothfuss

    Age, 54 Mount Victory There will be no services for Gordon A. Rothfuss. It was his wish to…
    June 15, 2019
    1 min read
  • Richard E. Allen

    Richard E. Allen

    Age, 98 Stuart, Fla., formerly of Kenton Richard E. Allen, 98, who started a wholesale can…
    June 14, 2019
    2 min read
  • Gerald L. “Jerry” Rager

    Gerald L. “Jerry” Rager

    Age, 77 Bryan Gerald L. “Jerry” Rager, 77, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Community Hosp…
    June 14, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply