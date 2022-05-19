Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Harold E. Harper, 64, of Kenton, died January 13, 2022, at Marion General Hospital. He was born February 28, 1957, to Edward and Doris (Wood) Harper, in Wyandot County Ohio.

A graveside service for Harold Harper will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2 PM. At York Street Cemetery, Marseilles Township, Marseilles, OH, with Pastor Eric Anderson officiating.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

