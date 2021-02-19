Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 96

Kenton

A private graveside service for Harold Irwin Curtis will be held for the family at Grove Cemetery.

He died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Hardin Hills Health Center.

Memorials can be directed to Angels for the Elderly, Helping Hands Ministry or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

