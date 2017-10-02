Graveside services for Harold L. Brocklesby will be at later date at Grove Cemetery in Kenton where full military graveside rites will be conducted.

He died at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton AMVETS Post 1994 Honor Guard.

