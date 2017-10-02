Home Obituaries Harold L. Brocklesby

Posted on October 2, 2017
Harold Brocklesby
age 87, Marion
formerly of Kenton

Graveside services for Harold L. Brocklesby will be at later date at Grove Cemetery in Kenton where full military graveside rites will be conducted.

He died at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton AMVETS Post 1994 Honor Guard.

