Home Obituaries Harold L. Liles

Harold L. Liles

Posted on July 16, 2019
0
Harold L. Liles
Harold L. Liles

Age, 87
Belle Center

Services for Harold L. Liles will begin at noon on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center by Pastor Bryan Meadows. Burial will follow in Fairview McDonald Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died at 1:23 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

Memorial contribution may be made, in Harold’s memory, to any hospice organization of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

