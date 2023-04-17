A funeral service for Harold Van Fossen, 90 of Mt. Victory, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Craig Bradds officiating. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the funeral home.

Harold passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine.

In honor of his great-granddaughter Myah, memorial donations for Harold may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

