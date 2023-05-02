Harold W. Spriggs, 80, of Lewistown, OH, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his home.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. Pastor Jim Gatchell will officiate a memorial service at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God, 2050 Twp Rd 120, Alger, OH 45812.

Memorial contributions may be given in Harold’s memory to Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God..

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

