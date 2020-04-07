Home Obituaries Harrison Edward Van Hoose

Harrison Edward Van Hoose

Posted on April 7, 2020
Age, 76
Greenville

Harrison Edward Van Hoose, 76 of Greenville, Ohio and formerly of Indian Lake, Ohio, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 at 1:59 AM at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.

