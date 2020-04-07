Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Greenville

Harrison Edward Van Hoose, 76 of Greenville, Ohio and formerly of Indian Lake, Ohio, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 at 1:59 AM at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!