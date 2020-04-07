Harrison Edward Van Hoose Posted on April 7, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 76Greenville Harrison Edward Van Hoose, 76 of Greenville, Ohio and formerly of Indian Lake, Ohio, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 at 1:59 AM at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!