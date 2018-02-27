Home Obituaries Harry C. Bailey

Harry C. Bailey

Posted on February 27, 2018
0
0
35
Harry C. Bailey
Harry C. Bailey

Age, 87
Kenton

Services for Harry C. Bailey will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Price McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

He died at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Brookdale Place at Oakwood in Dayton.

Memorials may be made to the Veterans Memorial Golf Course Foundation in care of Joe Prater, 611 N. High St., Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Samuel Chris Rowold

    Samuel Chris Rowold

    Age, 13 Ada On the afternoon of Friday, February 23, 2018, our precious Samuel (Sam/Sammy)…
    February 27, 2018
    2 min read
  • Susan A. Rizor

    Susan A. Rizor

    Age, 75 Findlay Services for Susan A. Rizor will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hufford Family…
    February 27, 2018
    1 min read

  • Special session set in McGuffey

    McGUFFEY — The McGuffey council and board of public affairs will meet in special session o…
    February 26, 2018
    22 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply