Age, 87

Kenton

Services for Harry C. Bailey will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Price McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

He died at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Brookdale Place at Oakwood in Dayton.

Memorials may be made to the Veterans Memorial Golf Course Foundation in care of Joe Prater, 611 N. High St., Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!