Age, 85

Kenton

Funeral services for Harry Paul Dickson will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

He died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Rita’s Hospice, 959 W. North St., Lima, OH 45805 or Not By Choice Outreach.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

