Age, 41

Alger

Services for Haven James Lawrence will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Minister Steve Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

He died at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Quest Federal Credit Union, 232 N. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810 for the benevolence of his girls.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!