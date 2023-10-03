Hayden Samuel Lee Glasco, age 16, of LaFayette, passed away on September 29, 2023.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM onFriday, October 6, 2023 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Charles Moeller officiating. Burial will be in LaFayette Cemetery, LaFayette.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to You Matter and/or for the benevolence of the family c/o Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

