A celebration of life for Haylee Mae Glidden, 4 months will be 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 at the Kenton Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

Haylee passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital ER.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations for the family may be made to the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

