Home Obituaries Hazel C. Umphress

Hazel C. Umphress

Posted on May 13, 2017
0
0
3
Hazel Umphress
Hazel Umphress
age 92, Brockport, N.Y.
formerly of Ada

Services for Hazel C. Umphress will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by Michael Armentrout. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She passed peacefully on May 10, 2017.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Norma Clum

    Norma Jean Clum

    Services for Norma Jean Clum will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Good Shepherd Unite…
    May 13, 2017
    1 min read
  • Marjorie Wolford

    Marjorie K. Wolford

    A celebration of life memorial service for Marjorie K. Wolford will be at 3 p.m. on Friday…
    May 13, 2017
    1 min read

  • Louise R. Botchlett

    Services for Louise R. Botchlett will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates …
    May 12, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply