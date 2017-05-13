Services for Hazel C. Umphress will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by Michael Armentrout. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She passed peacefully on May 10, 2017.

